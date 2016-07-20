UBI denies any interest in buying Antonveneta from Monte Paschi

MILAN, July 20 (Reuters) - UBI Banca has never considered buying Antonveneta from Monte dei Paschi di Siena , a spokesman for the Italian bank said on Wednesday, denying a press report.

Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday UBI could buy Antonveneta and a portfolio of bad loans from Monte dei Paschi as Italy's third-largest bank tries to clean up its balance sheet.

By 0716 GMT shares in Monte dei Paschi, which had gained more than 2 percent at open, fell 1 percent. UBI shares were flat in line with the Italian banking sector.