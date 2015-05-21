Monte Paschi prices 3-bln-euro rights issue at big discount

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena priced its upcoming 3-billion-euro ($3.3-billion) rights issue at a big discount as it tries to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a Europe-wide check of the sector.

In a statement issued after the market closed on Thursday, the Tuscan lender said it would offer new shares in the bank at 1.17 euros each, or a 38.9 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) calculated on Thursday’s closing price.

The capital increase will be launched on Monday. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Louise Ireland)