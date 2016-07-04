FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB asks Italy's Monte dei Paschi to cut bad loans by 30 pct
July 4, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

ECB asks Italy's Monte dei Paschi to cut bad loans by 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Ailing Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the country's third-biggest lender, said on Monday the European Central Bank had told it to cut non-performing loans by 30 percent in the next three years.

The bank said the ECB had told the bank to reduce its gross NPLs to 32.6 billion euros ($36 billion) in 2018 from 46.9 billion euros in 2015. The targets for 2016 and 2017 are 43.4 billion euros and 38.9 billion euros respectively.

The bank, which has the highest ratio of bad debts among listed Italian banks, said it had been asked to present a plan by Oct. 3 indicating what measures it would take to cut NPLs to 20 percent of its total loans by 2018.

The targets are contained in a draft decision sent by the ECB to the bank. Monte dei Paschi has until July 8 to reply to the ECB, and a final ECB decision on the targets is due by the end of July.

$1 = 0.9003 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich

