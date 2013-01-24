FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy Econ Min says other banks not in Monte Paschi's situation
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 5 years

Italy Econ Min says other banks not in Monte Paschi's situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Thursday there is no sign that other Italian lenders could face problems similar to those at Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which has revealed a potential 720 million euros loss on derivatives trades.

“We have no evidence of similar problems in other banks,” Grilli said at the sidelines of a business event in Turin, adding that the Bank of Italy is responsible for banking oversight.

Already one of Europe’s most undercapitalised banks, Monte dei Paschi asked last year for 3.9 billion euros in state aid to plug a capital hole stemming from its vast government bond portfolio and hedging bets gone wrong.

“We have been aware for the past year that Monte dei Paschi was in a difficult situation,” Grilli said. (Reporting by Gianni Montani. Writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.