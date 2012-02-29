BMPS top shareholder urges creditors to unblock shares

MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The banking foundation that controls Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Sienna said on Wednesday creditor banks must quickly unblock the shares used as guarantee for their loans to let the foundation sell a stake of up to 15 percent in the country’s third-biggest lender.

“The foundation is confident that such agreement will be reached quickly, to allow a positive outcome and avoid possible economic damages,” the foundation said in a statement.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation also said it needed the go-ahead from the Economy ministry for the sale of stake.

Three sources familiar with the situation said the cash-strapped foundation, which has a 49 percent stake in the eponymous bank, was in talks with domestic investors to quickly sell an 8 percent stake as it races to meet a deadline set by creditors to come up with a debt-cutting plan.

The sources said the creditor banks hold a stake of around 35 percent in the lender, which was given to them by the foundation as a guarantee for their loans. (Reporting by Michel Rose)