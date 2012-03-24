FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top investor has sold 8.2 pct of MPS bank
March 24, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 6 years

Top investor has sold 8.2 pct of MPS bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - The top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Saturday it had cut its holding in Italy’s third-largest bank by 8.2 percent following the agreed sale of a 4 percent stake to the Aleotti family, owners of a Tuscany-based business group.

The investor, Fondazione Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has got the Treasury’s green light to sell up to 15.5 percent of its 49 percent holdings in the bank to repay a hefty debt.

The stake sales have been carried out at an average price per share of 0.376 euros, the foundation said in a statement.

