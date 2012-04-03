FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte dei Paschi foundation proposes new board
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 6 years

Monte dei Paschi foundation proposes new board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - The charitable fondazione that contols Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena reiterated Tuesday it proposed former UniCredit Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo for its board, as widely expected.

The arrival of Profumo, an experienced banker with an uncompromising management style, comes as the Tuscan bank -- which says it is the oldest still in business -- works to repair a balance sheet hit by the euro zone crisis and to boost its profitability.

The foundation also proposed Fabrizio Viola, the bank’s current director-general, for the board. Viola is expected to become chief executive, and Profumo chairman.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.