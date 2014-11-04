FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santander not looking at Italy's Monte dei Paschi - CEO
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Santander not looking at Italy's Monte dei Paschi - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander is not looking at Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Chief Executive Javier Marin said on Tuesday.

Media in Italy had cited Santander as a potential acquirer or backer for the bank, which is trying to tackle a 2.1-billion-euro (2.63 billion US dollar) capital shortfall unveiled by a Europe-wide health check.

“We have had no contacts in respect to this,” Marin told investors on a conference call following third quarter results.

He added that Santander would look at opportunities in Portugal. Portugal recently sounded out Spanish banks on their interest in buying Novo Banco there, the successor to rescued Banco Espirito Santo. (1 US dollar = 0.7991 euro) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.