Italy prosecutors freeze $182 mln of Nomura assets in Monte Paschi case-source

SIENA, Italy, April 26 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors have frozen around 140 million euros ($182 million) of assets in Italy from a unit of Nomura Holdings as part of an ongoing legal dispute over a derivatives financing deal with Monte dei Paschi, a source close to the case said.

Nomura Chief Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi said on Friday that it had been informed on April 23 that an order to freeze Nomura Bank International’s (NBI) assets in Italy had been implemented.

“Around 140 million euros in receivables and cash were frozen,” the source said referring to the April 23 order. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, editing by Paola Arosio)