MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena has halved its stake in real estate group Prelios to 1.9 percent, Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday.

Monte dei Paschi’s holding in Prelios was 4.057 percent before the reduction, according to Consob filings. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)