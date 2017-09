A federal judge in California has granted class status for most of the claims in a long-running lawsuit against veteran television talk show host Montel Williams and MoneyMutual, a payday loan referral website he endorsed.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said borrowers could sue as a group on claims that defendants committed racketeering and violated California state law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20JM673