FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thirteen killed in Montenegro bus crash, 33 injured - police
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 23, 2013 / 6:56 PM / in 4 years

Thirteen killed in Montenegro bus crash, 33 injured - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PODGORICA, June 23 (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed and 33 injured when a passenger bus with Romanian registration plates fell into a deep river gorge in central Montenegro on Sunday, the interior minister said.

Police said that the bus had swerved off the Zdrijelo Bridge and plunged onto a rocky outcrop in the gorge of the Moraca River, about 50 km (30 miles) north of the capital Podgorica.

“There are 13 dead, 33 injured. There were 46 people on board,” Interior Minister Rasko Konjevic said in a television broadcast. “There are many severely injured.”

Reporting by Petar Komnenic in Podgorica, Stevo Vasiljevic in Zdrijelo; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.