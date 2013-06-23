Thirteen killed in Montenegro bus crash, 33 injured - police

PODGORICA, June 23 (Reuters) - Thirteen people were killed and 33 injured when a passenger bus with Romanian registration plates fell into a deep river gorge in central Montenegro on Sunday, the interior minister said.

Police said that the bus had swerved off the Zdrijelo Bridge and plunged onto a rocky outcrop in the gorge of the Moraca River, about 50 km (30 miles) north of the capital Podgorica.

“There are 13 dead, 33 injured. There were 46 people on board,” Interior Minister Rasko Konjevic said in a television broadcast. “There are many severely injured.”