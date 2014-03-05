FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montenegro, Azerbaijan launch 500 mln euro resort project
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 5, 2014 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

Montenegro, Azerbaijan launch 500 mln euro resort project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Project to be completed by 2016

* Should create 6,500 jobs during construction

PODGORICA, March 5 (Reuters) - Montenegro and Azerbaijan on Wednesday launched a 500 million euro ($686.97 million) project to turn a former naval base into a coastal resort, a big investment in the tiny Balkan republic.

The Kumbor base on the Adriatic coast was abandoned by the then Yugoslav navy in the early 2000s. Azerbaijan’s SOCAR oil company and developer Azmont Investments want to transform it into a resort with marinas, hotels and villas, said Shahin Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Economic Development Minister.

“Thanks to this project, investors in Azerbaijan now know that the Montenegrin government has secured a good investment climate and more projects will follow,” Mustafayev told reporters.

Montenegro, with a population of only 680,000, is seeking to develop its Adriatic coast to boost growth, set to hit 3.8 percent this year.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic said the project and bilateral relations with oil and gas-rich Azerbaijan were of vital importance for Montenegro.

“Good bilateral relations paid off at the times when ... most investors were reluctant, awaiting for the global economic downturn to recede,” Djukanovic said.

The resort project is scheduled to be completed by 2016. It should create 6,500 jobs during its construction and 1,200 after completion.

Montenegro’s government is also seeking other investors to develop its infrastructure, mainly in the rugged mountainous region in the north. It last month signed a 800 million-euro ($1.1 billion) deal with China Road and Bridge Company (CRBC) to build a stretch of its first four-lane highway to Serbia. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Writing by Aleksandar vasovic; Editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.