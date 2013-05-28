Montenegro hires banks for international bond

LONDON, May 28 (IFR) - The Republic of Montenegro, rated Ba3/BB-, has hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Erste to lead an international bond issue, according to two sources.

The sovereign is looking to bring the new bond to market in mid-June, one of the two sources said.

The three banks either declined to, or were not available for comment.

Montenegro last tapped the international bond markets in April 2011 with a EUR180m five-year transaction via HSBC and JP Morgan.