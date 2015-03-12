FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Montenegro sets final yield at 4% on five-year euro bond
March 12, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 3 years ago

Montenegro sets final yield at 4% on five-year euro bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Montenegro has set the final yield on a five-year euro benchmark-sized bond at 4%, according to a lead.

The issuer began marketing the deal at 4.125% area earlier on Thursday.

Demand for the bond is in excess of 1.3bn.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and Societe Generale are running the Reg S/144 A trade.

The deal will be launched and priced on Thursday afternoon.

Montenegro is rated Ba3 negative by Moody’s and B+ stable by Standard & Poor‘s. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

