Montenegro's EPCG extends bidding to build new coal-fired unit
September 25, 2013 / 12:43 PM / 4 years ago

Montenegro's EPCG extends bidding to build new coal-fired unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SARAJEVO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Montenegro’s power utility EPCG said on Wednesday it had extended by a month to Oct. 31 the deadline for submission of bids for the construction of an up to 300 megawatt (MW) coal-fired unit at its 210 MW Pljevlja power plant.

The deadline was extended after several interested companies and consortia said they needed more time to prepare their bids, EPCG, in which Italy’s A2A regional utility holds a 43.7 percent stake, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Montenegro, which imports more than one third of its power, aims to improve the security of supply and so wants to add the new unit of between 220 MW to 300 MW in capacity that will cost some 300 million euros ($404.78 million).

EPCG said Czech engineering group Skoda Praha, owned by power utility CEZ, a consortium of Poland’s POL-MOT and local units of Alstom and Foster Wheeler and a consortium led by the Slovak Istroenergo Group have already expressed interest for the project.

Five Chinese firms, including China Machinery Engineering Corporation, China Gezhouba Group and China National Engineering Co. (CNEEC), are also among those interested, it added.

Russia’s Rosatom, China’s TBEA Shenyang Transformer Group, Czech CKD Energy and a company from Turkey have also indicated their willingness to join the project.

EPCG said the future partner should provide a loan of 75 percent to 85 percent of the project value or propose an option of mutual investment.

It said the new unit should meet the most demanding requirements of modern technology and environmental standards of the European Union that Montenegro aims to join.

The need for new power sources is acute across the Balkans, a region that has lacked investment in capacity for nearly two decades due to wars and political turmoil.

