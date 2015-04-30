FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montenegro picks Skoda Praha as preferred bidder for new power plant
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Montenegro picks Skoda Praha as preferred bidder for new power plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SARAJEVO, April 30 (Reuters) - Montenegro’s power utility EPCG said on Thursday it had picked Czech engineering group Skoda Praha, owned by power utility CEZ, as the preferred bidder to build a coal-fired unit at its Pljevlja power plant.

EPCG said Skoda Praha bid 338.5 million euros ($379.12 million) to construct a 254 megawatt (MW) unit, while China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) offered to build the unit for 326 million euros.

“A panel has concluded that talks should continue with the preferred bidder about all elements of a future contract,” EPCG said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.