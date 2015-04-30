Montenegro picks Skoda Praha as preferred bidder for new power plant

SARAJEVO, April 30 (Reuters) - Montenegro’s power utility EPCG said on Thursday it had picked Czech engineering group Skoda Praha, owned by power utility CEZ, as the preferred bidder to build a coal-fired unit at its Pljevlja power plant.

EPCG said Skoda Praha bid 338.5 million euros ($379.12 million) to construct a 254 megawatt (MW) unit, while China Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) offered to build the unit for 326 million euros.

“A panel has concluded that talks should continue with the preferred bidder about all elements of a future contract,” EPCG said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela. Editing by Jane Merriman)