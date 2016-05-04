FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Montenegro's economy expected to grow 4 pct in 2016 - minister
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 4, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Montenegro's economy expected to grow 4 pct in 2016 - minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, detail)

SARAJEVO, May 4 (Reuters) - Montenegro’s economy is expected to grow four percent this year, after 3.2 percent in 2015, driven by big projects in infrastructure and tourism, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

“Montenegro is pursuing an economic policy which should secure growth rates of more than four percent in the long-term,” Vladimir Kavaric told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference in Sarajevo.

He said foreign direct investment was expected to account for between 15 percent and 20 percent of economic output.

The Adriatic country plans to soon resume the construction of a highway from its coast to Serbia, estimated to cost about 800 million euros ($918.96 million), and start building a new coal-fired unit at its Pljevlja power plant, Kavaric said.

He said that he also expected that Italian grid company Terna would finish building an interconnector, a part of a 1,000 MW Adriatic under-sea cable between Italy and Montenegro. The cable, estimated to cost around 1 billion euros, would give Italy access to hydroelectric power in the Balkans.

“In a small economy such as Montenegro, the realisation of one large project makes a difference with regards to the growth,” Kavaric said. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.