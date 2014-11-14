FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Monte Paschi took 411 mln euros hit from Nomura trade in ECB test
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 14, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Monte Paschi took 411 mln euros hit from Nomura trade in ECB test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Milan, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A controversial 2009 derivative trade between Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Nomura had a negative impact of 411 million euros on the Italian lender’s core capital in a regulatory health review of euro zone lenders, a document from the bank showed.

The document, posted on the bank's website, said the impact had emerged in the so-called asset quality review and in a stress test carried out by European regulators. here

The bank said that according to the ECB the derivative trade, dubbed Alexandria and at the centre of a judicial investigation, had no impact on its profit and loss statement from an accounting point of view.

The stress test showed that Monte dei Paschi had a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall, the biggest of any bank reviewed by the ECB. (1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro) (Reporting by Stefanio Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.