Monte dei Paschi says closing Alexandria would have near zero impact on core capital
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Monte dei Paschi says closing Alexandria would have near zero impact on core capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday closing a loss-making 2009 derivative trade with Japanese bank Nomura would have an impact “close to zero” on its core capital.

Monte Paschi said the potential pre-tax loss of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) it indicated in a letter to prosecutors did not reflect the impact of closing the trade on the bank’s capital base.

It said it was considering raising its damage claims against Nomura in a civil lawsuit in Italy. The damage claims currently stand at around 1 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
