#Financials
April 15, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

Monte Paschi sells Anima stake to Italian postal service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to sell its 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima Holding to Italy’s postal service Poste Italiane.

The lender said it would be paid 6.80 euros for each Anima share and 0.167 euros per share it is still due in dividends, bringing the total deal value to 215.2 million euros ($230 million).

Monte Paschi said the net impact from the deal was 115 million euros, while the boost to its consolidated common equity tier 1 ratio was of around 20 basis points. ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

