Italy's Bassilichi bids for Monte Paschi back-office assets
July 22, 2013 / 7:23 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Bassilichi bids for Monte Paschi back-office assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Italian outsourcing company Bassilichi has made a bid to buy the back-office assets of bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, its chief executive said on Monday.

“We have presented a binding offer last Friday,” Leonardo Bassilichi said.

The offer envisages teaming up with an “industrial partner,” while Monte Paschi will not remain as partner in the assets, he said.

Bassilichi said other three bidders were interested in buying the back-office assets of the Siena-based lender, adding the tender was expected to be completed by the end of August.

Separately, Monte Paschi’s chief executive, Fabrizio Viola, said bidders will be short-listed in the coming days. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, additional reporting by Alberto Sisto; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
