BlackRock cut stake in Monte Paschi to 3.23 pct
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

BlackRock cut stake in Monte Paschi to 3.23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. investment fund BlackRock has lowered its stake in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 3.23 pct from 5.75 percent, according to a filing published by market regulator Consob on Wednesday.

The sale took place on April 15, Consob said.

Shares in Monte Paschi lost 10 percent on April 15 after the bank said it was evaluating its capital needs, following a report it may increase the size of a planned rights issue to 5 billion from 3 billion euros.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

