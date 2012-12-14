PREVIEW-Italian bailout keeps state out of Monte Paschi for now

* New bailout terms make it less likely state will take stake

* Bank can pay interest on state loans with more debt

* Bank seen needing cap hike of at least 2 bln euros

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is likely to avoid nationalisation for now, under the terms of a state bailout allowing it to take on more debt, which is expected to win European approval in the next few days.

Under the bailout, which a European Commission source said earlier this week Brussels will approve “in a matter of days”, Monte dei Paschi will issue 3.9 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of bonds to the Italian treasury to bolster its weak capital base.

Just under half of these, 1.9 billion euros, will replace existing state loans, with the remainder covering a capital shortfall that led to the bank being one of only four in Europe failing to meet tougher regulatory requirements.

Thanks to a decree which came into force on Wednesday, after months of negotiations with the EU, Rome will be able to support Italy’s No.3 bank by assets without taking a stake.

A key provision in the scheme allows Monte dei Paschi to pay interest of around 9-10 percent on the state bonds through more bonds of this kind if it cannot pay in cash.

Under previous state aid terms, the bank would have had to issue shares to the treasury to cover the missed coupon payment, triggering a partial nationalisation.

The changes make it more likely that the world’s oldest bank will keep the state out of the door while it tries to sort itself out by cutting jobs, shutting branches and selling assets. But issuing more bonds to the treasury would only raise its future capital needs.

“The changes to the bailout buy them a bit of time, but they’ll still need more capital. If they can’t get it from private investors, the state may have to take a stake at a later stage,” said Ronny Rehn, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Analysts said the bailout terms appeared to benefit the bank’s main shareholder, which would have seen its stake diluted if new shares were issued to the treasury.

Monte dei Paschi’s biggest investor is a cash-strapped charitable foundation with strong links to local politicians.

In 2008 and 2011, it ran up a big debt to fund two capital increases and keep control of the bank, known as “Daddy Monte” in its home city of Siena where it is the biggest employer.

But this year, as Monte dei Paschi was brought to its knees by the sovereign debt crisis, the foundation was forced to sell down its stake to 34.9 percent - still enough to veto any unwanted decision in a shareholder meeting.

CAPITAL INCREASE LOOMS

Including interest, Monte dei Paschi’s debt with the state is set top 4 billion euros next year, well above its current market value of 2.3 billion euros, and will keep rising if the bank, as some analysts predict, also ends 2013 with a loss.

The decree on the state loans says these can be converted into shares at a later stage, leaving open the possibility the treasury will end up with a sizeable holding in the bank.

The lender also has to pay back by early 2015 29 billion euros in loans it took from the European Central Bank when it was essentially shut out of wholesale funding markets.

Monte dei Paschi was hit hard by the euro zone crisis because it holds 25 billion euros of Italian government bonds. Its coffers were already stretched by a costly 2007 acquisition.

Its loan book has a higher proportion of bad debt than the indsutry average in Italy and customer deposits fell 15.6 percent in the first nine months of 2012.

Hoping to lure new shareholders, the bank has waived existing investors’ rights to buy into a 1 billion euro cash call it plans to launch by 2015. But that may not be enough.

“At this point, they need at least 2 billion euros as the bank is not generating enough capital to pay back its debts,” said a Milan-based analyst who asked not to be named.