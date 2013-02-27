FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy govt working to meet March 1 deadline for Monte Paschi aid-source
#Financials
February 27, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Italy govt working to meet March 1 deadline for Monte Paschi aid-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury is working to meet a March 1 deadline for granting a 3.9 billion euro state bailout to Monte dei Paschi, the country’s third-biggest lender, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source dismissed a Bloomberg report that said the outgoing caretaker government led by Mario Monti was considering postponing the bailout and leaving the final decision on the payout to the next government.

A government source also dismissed the report, saying there was no political reason to delay the bailout after this week’s parliamentary elections produced an inconclusive result.

Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.

Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte; editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
