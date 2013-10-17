FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2013 / 10:23 PM / 4 years ago

Former Monte Paschi chief freed from house arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s Supreme Court ordered the immediate release from house arrest of former Banca Monte Paschi di Siena finance chief Gianluca Baldassari, one of his lawyers said on Thursday.

The country’s highest court cancelled two rulings from courts in Florence and Monte Paschi’s medieval hometown of Siena, which ordered that Baldassari be placed into precautionary custody, said lawyer Stefano Cipriani.

The former head of finance at the scandal-plagued bank is accused along with two other former executives of concealing Monte Paschi’s losses from lending regulator the Bank of Italy.

Prosecutors are investigating whether Monte Paschi’s former management misled regulators about a costly 2008 acquisition and risky derivatives trades. The bank took a 4 billion euro ($5.47 billion) state bailout earlier this year.

$1 = 0.7319 euros Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Isla Binnie; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
