Bank of Italy met Monte Paschi heads to discuss rapid capital hike

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Monday it had met with the top management of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its main foundation shareholder to discuss prospects for a rapid capital increase at the bank.

“The meeting took place in a constructive climate,” the Bank of Italy said in a statement.

Loss-making Monte dei Paschi, which received 4.1 billion euros of state aid last year after being hit by the sovereign debt crisis and a derivatives scandal, is looking to raise 3 billion euros in fresh capital.

The foundation forced the bank last year to delay the cash call until mid-2014 to gain more time to sell down its stake in the bank to pay back debts. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)