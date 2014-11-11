FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi shares up, traders cite report of possible BNP interest
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 11, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi shares up, traders cite report of possible BNP interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday, with several traders citing a BreakingViews report on a possible tie-up with France’s BNP Paribas.

“The BreakingViews article says that a merger with BNP would make a lot of sense...I do find that believable,” a London-based trader said.

Monte Paschi declined to comment. BNP was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan, Lionel Laurent in London and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.