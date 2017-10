MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , Italy’s third biggest lender, said on Saturday a board meeting to approve its new business plan had been posptoned by one day to June 26, with the plan now due to be presented to analysts the following day.

Monte dei Paschi, which is racing against time to plug a 3.3 billion euros capital shortfall, cited organisational reasons for the delay, without elaborating. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)