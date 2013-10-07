FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi's board to approve restructuring plan on Monday
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2013 / 6:58 AM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi's board to approve restructuring plan on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it would hold a board meeting on Monday to approve a new restructuring plan aimed at gaining a green light from European authorities for a state bailout it was granted earlier this year.

Italy’s third-largest lender received 4.1 billion euros ($5.57 billion) in state aid earlier this year.

EU authorites have asked the bank to raise 2.5 billion euros in fresh capital, roughly equivalent to its market capitalisation.

The board will start at 1230 GMT, the bank said in a note, adding a conference call with investors would be held at 1545. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Valenitna Za)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.