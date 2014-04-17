FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi calls board meeting for Friday
April 17, 2014

Monte Paschi calls board meeting for Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it had called a board meeting for Friday but gave no further details.

On Tuesday, the lender said it was evaluating how much capital it needed in light of the ECB’s asset review and also after discussions with Italy’s banking supervisor, the Bank of Italy.

Two sources on Wednesday said the bank’s board would meet to discuss whether to increase the size of a cash call to 5 billion euros from 3 billion euros.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

