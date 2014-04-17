Monte Paschi calls board meeting for Friday

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it had called a board meeting for Friday but gave no further details.

On Tuesday, the lender said it was evaluating how much capital it needed in light of the ECB’s asset review and also after discussions with Italy’s banking supervisor, the Bank of Italy.

Two sources on Wednesday said the bank’s board would meet to discuss whether to increase the size of a cash call to 5 billion euros from 3 billion euros.