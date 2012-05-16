FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy Treasury wouldn't buy CoCo bonds sold by MPS-source
May 16, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Italy Treasury wouldn't buy CoCo bonds sold by MPS-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 16 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury has no plans to buy any contingent convertible (CoCo) bonds that Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena may issue to help plug a 3.3 billion euros capital shortfall, a Treasury source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said the Treasury would not buy the bonds - which convert into equity if banks hit trouble - either directly or through the state financial holding it controls, the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Monte dei Paschi said earlier on Wednesday it was considering issuing the bonds to fill part of the overall capital shortfall.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Treasury viewed the CoCo bonds as being aimed at private investors and not the state.

“The aim of these instruments is precisely that of avoiding the Treasury entering a bank’s capital,” the source said.

Under a new bank reform announced last week, the Spanish state will buy CoCo bonds issued by troubled lenders to help them raise funds. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)

