MPS doesn't know yet cost, terms of state loans-CEO
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

MPS doesn't know yet cost, terms of state loans-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena does not yet know how much it will pay for the Treasury to underwrite 3.4 billion euros of special bonds to plug a capital shortfall, its chief executive.

“We don’t yet know the terms that will be offered by the Treasury,” Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told an analyst presentation, adding the operation was still awaiting approval from European authorities.

Chairman Alessandro Profumo also said the decision to waive option rights for current shareholders from a planned capital increase of up to 1 billion euros was taken because the bank’s top shareholder, a charitable foundation, would not be able to fund the cash call.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei

