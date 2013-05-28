FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian bank Monte dei Paschi suspends board member Briamonte
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2013 / 6:18 PM / in 4 years

Italian bank Monte dei Paschi suspends board member Briamonte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi said on Tuesday it has suspended board member Michele Briamonte for two months, after he was placed under investigation over allegations of breaking insider trading rules.

Prosecutors in Siena allege that Briamonte leaked to press details of a board meeting which decided to seek damages from two former executives and investment banks Nomura and Deutsche Bank over losses on financial derivatives contracts, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Siena court served Briamonte with an injunction barring him from carrying out his functions on the bank’s board, Monte dei Paschi said last week. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Naomi O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.