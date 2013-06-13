Monte Paschi calls shareholder meeting to vote on scrapping voting cap

MILAN, June 13 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday its board had decided to call a shareholder meeting to vote on the scrapping of a 4 percent ceiling on voting rights.

In a statement, Italy’s No. 3 bank said an extraordinary and ordinary shareholders meeting had been called for July 18 and 19 in first and second convocation, respectively.

The shareholders will also be asked to vote on measures relating to the May. 28 suspension of board member Michele Briamonte, the lender said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)