Monte Paschi says govt asked it to scrap voting-rights limit

ROME, June 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Ministry sent a letter to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena last week asking it to scrap a 4 percent ceiling on voting rights by end-July or risk violating European Union state-aid rules, according to a document on the lender’s web site on Monday.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s third-biggest bank, has taken 4.1 billion euros in state loans. The lender announced last week a shareholders meeting to vote on removing the cap without explaining that the government had requested the move.

An extraordinary and ordinary shareholders meeting was called for July 18 and 19 in first and second convocation, respectively.