FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi CEO hopes 5 bln euro cap hike will be enough
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi CEO hopes 5 bln euro cap hike will be enough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s third biggest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday he hoped a planned 5 billion euro capital increase would be enough to plug any hole in its finances a European health check of banks might find.

However Fabrizio Viola said the bank still needed to fully assess the impact of stress tests to be conducted by the European Banking Authority on euro zone lenders as part of the upcoming asset review.

The bank’s board has just approved increasing the size of the rights issue to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from the 3 billion euros previously pencilled in.

Asked whether the new amount would be sufficient, Viola said: “That is our hope. To make any forecasts we need to complete the assessment, particularly as far as the stress tests are concerned.” ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.