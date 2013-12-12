FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi says cap hike delay would cost it at least 120 mln euros
December 12, 2013

Monte Paschi says cap hike delay would cost it at least 120 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The board of troubled Italian lender Monte Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it disagreed with a proposal by its top investor to delay a 3-billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase, adding doing so would cost it at least 120 million euros.

In a statement posted on its website, the bank said launching the cash call in January as planned and partially repaying a state bailout would bring annual benefits worth 800 million euros. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)

