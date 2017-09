MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it had received a preliminary request by the European Central Bank to raise its core capital level to 14.3 percent.

The Tuscan lender, which emerged as the weakest bank in a Europe-wide health check of the sector last year, said the ECB request was subject to changes, adding it was reviewing the proposal and would reply on Jan. 16.