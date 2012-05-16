FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi could issue CoCo bonds to meet EBA goal
May 16, 2012

Monte Paschi could issue CoCo bonds to meet EBA goal

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, could issue so-called CoCo bonds to help plug a 3.3 billion euros capital shortfall and meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority, its CEO said on Wednesday.

“It is a project that we are studying also in consultation with regulators as it would be the first time in Italy,” CEO Fabrizio Viola told analysts in a conference call after the bank released its first quarter results.

At 0720 GMT, shares were trading 2.9 percent down at 0.21 euros, sharply lower than their opening price. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)

