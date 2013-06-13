FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MPS management seeks to double cap hike limit to 2 bln euros-sources
#Financials
June 13, 2013 / 5:37 PM / in 4 years

MPS management seeks to double cap hike limit to 2 bln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN/ROME, June 13 (Reuters) - Top management at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is pressing to increase the limit for a possible rights issue to 2 billion euros ($2.66 billion) from 1 billion euros currently, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Italy’s No.3 bank Monte dei Paschi, chaired by Alessandro Profumo, took 4.1 billion euros in state aid to stay afloat. But the troubled lender may need more money to be able cope with a worsening economic scenario and repay the state.

“The management wants to do it (hike the limit to 2 billion euros). Technically the bank needs more cash,” said the source familiar with the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The second source said that “the capital hike could be 2 billion euros, not one.”

The first source said, however, it was not yet clear whether shareholders would back the proposal to increase the capital hike ceiling.

Monte dei Paschi did not respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Stephen Jewkes)

