FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monte Paschi head says lower spreads have cut capital shortfall
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 9:12 PM / in 5 years

Monte Paschi head says lower spreads have cut capital shortfall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The fall in the spread between Italian 10-year bonds and their German equivalent has helped the capital position of Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the lender’s chairman said on Monday.

“The reduction in the spread has helped us a lot, since with a spread of 250 basis points our capital deficit has been reduced by a lot,” Chairman Alessandro Profumo said at a conference.

Monte Paschi, the world’s oldest bank, was hit hard by the euro zone crisis because it holds some 25 billion euros ($33.29 billion) of Italian government bonds.

The bank was forced to request 3.9 billion euros in state aid last year after failing to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

The need for state help was based on a capital shortfall of 3.3 billion euros.

Profumo, a former chief executive of UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, said Monte Paschi needed to keep cutting costs significantly if it was to offset an expected fall in revenues.

Monte Paschi, which in 2011 had costs totaling some 3.5 billion euros, is targeting costs of 2.9 billion euros in 2015.

Profumo also said the lender’s shares had risen earlier this month due to short covering trade which had been triggered by falling bond yields.

$1 = 0.7510 euros Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.