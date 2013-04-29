FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 29, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi says no new investors on the horizon yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - There are no new investors ready to pour money into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena for the time being, its chairman said on Monday, warning shareholders that the lender needed to remove a 4 percent ceiling on voting rights.

“There are no investors on the horizon,” Alessandro Profumo told a shareholder meeting, reiterating the bank needed a capital increase to boost its financial strength.

The bank has already approved a 1 billion euro capital hike, likely to be carried out in 2014, tailored for new investors but the current ceiling on voting rights could deter any potential buyers.

Profumo told the shareholder meeting that both the Bank of Italy and the European Commission had asked the bank to remove the 4 percent ceiling.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

