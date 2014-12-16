FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi CEO sees capital increase in March or May
December 16, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi CEO sees capital increase in March or May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said the lender will likely launch its planned capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in March or May next year to plug a shortfall uncovered by EU-wide stress tests.

“Technically there are two windows, one in March and one in May,” Fabrizio Viola told reporters in Siena on Tuesday when asked about the timing of the cash call.

“Obviously before deciding we will wait for the official decision by the ECB (on the capital plan),” he said.

$1 = 0.7998 euros Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi

