SIENA, June 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to launch a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros by 2015 to help repay more than 3 billion euros of state loans, Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said on Wednesday.

The bank had earlier said option rights for existing shareholders to buy into the cash call would be waived, indicating the capital hike is aimed at new investors.