Monte Paschi board to discuss "operations on capital" Tuesday
#Financials
November 25, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Monte Paschi board to discuss "operations on capital" Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena called a board meeting for Tuesday to discuss “operations on the bank’s capital”, indicating it is preparing to approve a 2.5 billion-euro capital increase it must carry out by the end of 2014.

In a statement, the bank did not give more details.

The capital increase is part of a series of conditions set by the European Commission to approve a 4.1 billion euro ($5.6 billion) state bailout the lender received earlier this year.

The EU is expected to give its final approval to the bank’s restructuring plan this week.

$1 = 0.7394 euros Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
