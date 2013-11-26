FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi approves cap hike of up to 3 bln euros
November 26, 2013

Monte Paschi approves cap hike of up to 3 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena approved on Tuesday a capital increase of up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) and said it expected to complete the rights issue in the first quarter of next year.

The cash call is needed to pay back a state bailout the bank, the world’s oldest, received earlier this year to plug a capital shortfall.

In a statement after a board meeting, the Tuscan bank also said it had called a shareholder meeting for Dec. 27 to approve the rights issue. ($1 = 0.7404 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

