Monte Paschi approves cap hike of up to 3 bln euros

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena approved on Tuesday a capital increase of up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) and said it expected to complete the rights issue in the first quarter of next year.

The cash call is needed to pay back a state bailout the bank, the world’s oldest, received earlier this year to plug a capital shortfall.

In a statement after a board meeting, the Tuscan bank also said it had called a shareholder meeting for Dec. 27 to approve the rights issue. ($1 = 0.7404 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)