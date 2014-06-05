Monte Paschi prices 5-billion euro rights issue at big discount

MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena priced its upcoming 5-billion euro rights issue at a big discount as it sought to lure investors for a vital cash call meant to avert nationalisation.

In a statement late on Thursday, the Tuscan lender said it would offer new shares in the bank at 1 euro each, or a 35.5 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price calculated on Thursday’s closing stock price.

The capital increase starts on Monday.