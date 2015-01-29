Monte Paschi could raise size of cash call to 3.5 bln euros -sources

MILAN/LONDON Jan 29 (Reuters) - Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is considering raising the size of a planned capital increase to around 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion), one billion euros more than initially planned, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The Tuscan bank, the world’s oldest, emerged as the weakest lender in a Europe-wide health check of the sector by the European Central Bank (ECB) last year.

It has already approved a capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros to plug a shortfall that was unearthed in the review, but investment bankers have told Reuters in recent days the ECB -- the new banking regulator for the euro zone -- is asking for a bigger cash call.

One source close to the matter told Reuters the bank was studying the possibility of increasing the planned rights issue by one billion euros.

The source said the decision had yet to be taken by the bank’s board so the final figure could still change.

Asked whether the new capital increase amount had still to be discussed with the ECB, the source said there was not much room for negotiation left.

The second source said the initial cash call of 2.5 billion euros was not enough and that Monte dei Paschi needed more than three billion euros.

A figure of 3.5 billion euros could be the right one, although no final decision has been made by the bank, the source said.

Monte dei Paschi declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio in Milan and Pamela Barbaglia in London, editing by Silvia Aloisi)