Monte Paschi says may plug 2.1 bln euro capital shortfall with share sale
November 2, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi says may plug 2.1 bln euro capital shortfall with share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Sunday it was studying the possibility of plugging a 2.1 billion euro ($2.63 billion) capital shortfall, uncovered by a European health check of lenders, entirely through a rights issue.

The bank, which must submit a capital-boosting plan to the European Central Bank by Nov. 10, said in a statement its board would meet on Nov. 5 to approve the measures.

It said options under consideration did not include the conversion of state aid into shares in the bank, nor any form of additional state aid.

1 US dollar = 0.7995 euro Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Danilo Masoni

